Jacqueline Fernandez questoned by ED in money laundering case

Actress and former beauty queen, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Lodged at Delhi's Rohini jail as an under trial, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting 200 crore from a businessman over a period of one year. He also has over 20 other cases of extortion against him and operated a racket from inside his jail cell, ED officials said. "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar according to a NDTV report.

ED has already, seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, ₹ 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the money laundering case against Chandrashekar. After last week’s raid, Enforcement Directorate had said in a statement, “Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail.” Meanwhile, on the work front, she has several projects in her pipeline including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.