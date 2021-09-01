Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was called to record her statement as a victim in a money laundering and fraud case against a conman named Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor visited the Enforcement Directorate on Monday after her name cropped up the case related to a man who used a called ID from Tihar Jail to spoof the actor. As reported by India Today, Sukesh didn’t only call Jacqueline from inside the prison, he also sent expensive gifts to the actor. Sukesh Chandrasekhar had hidden his real identity and used to talk to the actor by portraying himself as a big personality.

Sukesh had also made another famous female celebrity his target through call spoofing from Tihar Jail, sources added. Last week, the ED raided a bungalow in Chennai owned by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Lodged at Delhi's Rohini jail as an under trial, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman over a period of one year. He also has over 20 other cases of extortion against him and operated a racket from inside his jail cell. Meanwhile, the remand of Sukesh Chandrasekhar under the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has been extended for four more days. As per reports, the Sri Lankan beauty’s statement is being considered pretty crucial in the ₹ 200 crore money laundering case. She recorded all the details of the same on Monday, after being questioned for over five hours. Last week, the financial probe agency stated that Sukesh is the mastermind of the fraud and has multiple FIRs lodged against him at the Rohini jail.

