Jacqueline Fernandez was gifted ₹50 lakh horse, by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar - Reports

In a shocking piece of disclosure, the Enforcement Directorate in their 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has claimed that the conman had gifted a horse worth ₹52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹9 lakh to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The name of actor Nora Fatehi has also been mentioned in the chargesheet as the actor was gifted an expensive car by the conman. Both the actors have already been questioned by the ED. The case of ED is based on Delhi Police’s case which accused Sukesh for allegedly extorting around Rs 200 crore from the wife of an industrialist. Later the money was laundered through hawala and used in buying crypto currency.

Those who have been named as an accused in the charge sheet are Pradeep Ramdanee, B Mohan Raj, Deepak Ramnani, Arun Muthu, Kamlesh Kothari, Avatar Singh Kochhar, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul.During the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized. He is also accused to running an extortion racket from behind the bars. The police recently invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. The Delhi Police had alleged that Leena Maria and Sukesh along with others used Hawala routes, created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in August registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

