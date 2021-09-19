Jada Pinkett celebrates 50th birthday with Will Smith, Jordyn Woods, Lauren London, others

American actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett recently celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in style with attendees including Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith, Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Lauren London, and many more.

According to People magazine, her daughter Willow Smith was absent due to her performance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

Pinkett Smith shared a video of herself to her Instagram Story as she danced while seated under a sign that said, "Jada's Roller Rink." She captioned the clip, "I rolled into 50 like..."

For her birthday party, the Emmy Award winner wore a yellow sweatsuit and black rollerskates. The mother of two later shared a video of herself on skates as she pointed the camera up to the moon above the outdoor rink.

"I got to skate with Mother Moon last night for the first time in my life," she wrote. She also posted videos showing all the attendees skating, enjoying the music, and a list of custom cocktails. It's unclear what COVID-19 health and safety precautions were implemented.

On Saturday, Pinkett Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris kicked off social media tributes to the 50-year-old actress.

Banfield-Norris shared a series of photos of Pinkett Smith, including a toothy image of her daughter as a baby, images of the actress seated in her mother's lap as a toddler, a photo of the matriarch with Pinkett Smith when Jaden, 23, and Willow, 20, were babies, and more from throughout the years.

"Guess who's turning 50????WOW!! Unbelievable!!!50 years ago today @ 12:38 pm you arrived weighing a whopping 7lbs 3 3/4 oz. I was and still am so very proud," Banfield-Norris began the birthday tribute.

She continued, "I thank God for the village of family and friends who helped me guide you over the years. I take very little credit for the incredible woman you have become. I am overwhelmed w gratitude."

"In this next season, I wish for you an abundance of love, laughter, health, wisdom, peace and just all the things as ordered by the divine. Life is short. Live yours to the fullest every day!" the proud mother advised. "You are my greatest pride, my beauty!! Happy birthday @jadapinkettsmith. I love you," concluded her mom's birthday wish.

( With inputs from ANI )

