Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar also sent money to Jacqueline's siblings - Reports

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was detained at Mumbai airport in connection with a look-out circular issued to her by the ED over the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The former beauty queen, has been hitting the headlines, ever since her name had cropped in the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Now the latest buzz is that the conman also sent money to Jacqueline's siblings and booked a a chartered flight for the actress from Mumbai to Delhi. Both Sukesh and Jacqueline stayed at a hotel in Chennai. Sukesh allegedly spent around Rs 8 crore for his air travel in private jets when he was on bail.

Yesterday, the Race 3 actress was stopped by the immigration officials at the Mumbai airport as she was set to Dubai for a show. As per ANI, ED has issued lookout notice against the actor over her alleged links with the notorious conman. Meanwhile, a report published in NDTV stated that the Race 2 actress will be brought to the national capital for further probe.In a recent chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the ED mentioned that Jacqueline had even received gifts worth crores from the conman including a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian car worth Rs 9 lakh. Earlier, Jacqueline's spokesperson released an official statement regarding the ED investigation. "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations," a part of the statement read. It also denied any relationship rumours between the actress and the alleged conman. "Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple," the spokesperson said in a statement.

