Janhvi Kapoor pens heartfelt note on mom Sridevi's birth anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor has shared an adorable throwback picture with her late mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. The Dhadak actress shared a picture from her childhood days on Instagram and penned a beautiful note. She wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you." Janhvi made her film debut with Dhadak in 2018. She has since appeared in director Zoya Akhtar's short in Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi.



Janhvi recently celebrated one year of her film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. She shared multiple pictures from the sets and wrote a long emotional note. Her post read, “Nothing I ever say will do enough justice to what this journey has meant to me. I could have never even dreamt of a creative process that felt so pure and enriching, in every way. And I’m so grateful for all the people that helped make it that way, and most of all to Gunjan Mam for letting us be privy to her spirit and her rare sincerity, something that continues to guide me and shape my outlook in everything I try to do. And Sharry, for recognising and making us all feel the importance of what this story stood for. You made trusting the process feel more fruitful than daunting, and that was more valuable than any reward we as a team could have asked for ️ #GunjanSaxena” On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Goodluck Jerry’ and ‘Takht’.

