Janmashtami Special: Makers of Radhe Shyam release new poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

On the special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam unveiled a new poster of the film. “As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! (sic),” tweeted Pooja Hegde, while sharing the poster. The film is currently in pre-production as the filmmakers are planning to release in January next year.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is extensively shot in in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Prabhas and Pooja will be seen in never before look."We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janamashtami," says director Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam's music is scored by Justin Prabhakaran with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is being produced by UV Creations and T-Series. On the work front, Prabhas, is currently, shooting for Saalar and Adipurush simultaneously. Pooja Hegde, meanwhile, is busy with Vijay’s upcoming film Beast, which is also slated for release in Sankranti next year.

