Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista working on buddy cop movie

What started with a text from Dave Bautista to Jason Momoa, saying they should do a buddy cop film, has now panned out to be a new project, which is currently under development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Aquaman' star was recently a guest on 'The Late Late Show' where he shared a bit of detail about the budding project.

Bautista had fans going crazy recently when he tweeted the idea, and it turns out, he was serious, Momoa told James Corden.

Momoa explained, "He literally texted me four days ago, going, 'We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.' And I said, 'Absolutely.' And he said, 'Let's do it in Hawaii.' And I said, 'Let's do it. I have an idea.' So it's off to the races now. We're doing it."

Corden marveled at how simple the exchange was to pitch a film.

"It sells itself, bro. Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He'll be grumpy and I'll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn't have hair. We cover all the demographics," said Momoa, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

( With inputs from ANI )

