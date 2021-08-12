Jason Momoa doesn't want his children to act

Los Angeles, Aug 12 Actor Jason Momoa doesn't want his daughter Lola and son Nakoa to pursue a career in acting because he doesn't think they are "strong" enough to deal with the pressure.

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to. I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "If they (really) want to, maybe. But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love (through) that."

The "Aquaman" star is even trying to branch out from acting himself.

He said: "I've been directing for a while now, so it's been a passion. I love to see the full project, not just be in one piece of it. But it's nice also to just do the actor stuff. I'm happy I can do both."

Although he's planning to focus more on directing, the actor says he wants to make a film with his friend and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson "one of these days".

