Jayasurya's 100th film 'Sunny' to be released digitally

Kochi, Sep 15 Malayalam actor Jayasurya will cross a new milestone with his 100th film 'Sunny'. The actor announced on Wednesday that the film will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

Under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar and stars Jayasurya in the lead role.

"'Sunny' is a riveting story of a musician who finds himself in an emotional crisis, and how a sudden turn of events and interactions with complete strangers help him rekindle hope and joy," says Jayasurya.

He adds: "This is my 100th film as an actor and I couldn't be more humbled to play yet another striking character. I have had a prolific partnership with Ranjith throughout, and this one is truly special."

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 23.

"Audiences love stories with an emotional quotient, and a film like 'Sunny' offers an assortment of simple human emotions making them fall in love with the character that the narrative solely focuses on," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

Produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya, 'Sunny' is the duo's eight collaboration.

"'Sunny' is a film that's extremely close to my heart. The unique narrative focuses on one single character and I couldn't be happier to have an actor like Jayasurya to bring out this character so exceptionally well," says Ranjith Sankar.

