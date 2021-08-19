Jaywant Thakre to produce film based on 1982 Bobby murder case, that rocked Bihar politics

Indian Law Enforcement agencies, over the period of time, have been lamented by all quarters about the lethargic approach towards their work. The open secrets talk about the agencies are the dots that complete the nexus between the underworld and politics. Little do we know there’s more to it. The Bobby Scandal throws light on one such incident that rocked Bihar Politics which eventually culminated into the then Bihar CM resigning owing to public pressure and lack of trust amongst the lawmakers. This scandal gives insights on how the Government blew away the investigation of the State Law Enforcement and put the Central Law Enforcement in charge.

"We always blame the Police, although this incident shows us the willingness of the Police to ensure the justice is served but that was averted by active political interference," said Director Abhinav Thakur adding, "We would like to shade some light on the chronicles that surrounds the mystery of Bobby." The film is being Produced by Jaywant Thakre, Arjun Bundela and Mihir Thakre under the banner AMJ Entertainment, Co-Produced by Anand Murugkar and Aloke Bharati is the creative Producer.