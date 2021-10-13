Jennifer Lawrence to star in Sony's 'No Hard Feelings'

Sony Pictures Studios has picked up a coming-of-age dramedy titled 'No Hard Feelings' that would star actor Jennifer Lawrence with Gene Stupnitsky in the director's chair.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming drama will revolve around a story set in the New York hamlet of Montauk and is described as having tones of actor Tom Cruise's 1983 film 'Risky Business' and Cameron Diaz's 'Bad Teacher'.

Apart from donning the director's hat, Gene is also co-writing the raunchy comedy along with John Phillips.

Apple and Netflix were also willing to spend big to acquire the movie. Sony studios, however, was particularly interested in 'No Hard Feelings' and sources told The Hollywood Reporter that top executives flew to New York last week to court Lawrence.

It is unclear what the final price tag was for the package but it does look like Lawrence and company may be shooting in Montauk next summer while getting paid handsomely to do it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor