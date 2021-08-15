Jennifer Lopez unfollows, deletes pictures with ex Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram

Appears like superstar Jennifer Lopez is further cementing her rekindled relationship with Oscar winning-actor Ben Affleck as she has recently unfollowed her most recent ex, Alex Rodriguez, and deleted every photo with him from her Instagram account.

According to Page Six, JLo has deleted all the photos with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez from her IG handle, including the one that features the duo kissing in front of the Capitol Building -- from her Instagram account.

'The Boy Next Door' star has also unfollowed Alex on Instagram.

The former couple announced their split in April 2021. JLo has since rekindled her romance with her ex-beau Affleck, whom she dated for 18 months before their 2004 split. The couple who have worked together in films 'Gigli' and 'Jersey Girl' went Instagram official on 'Let's Get Loud' singer's 52nd birthday.

On the other hand, A-Rod is reportedly living a single life and doing it big, cruising around St. Tropez, Monaco, Spain, and Italy with sports reporter Melanie Collins and their mutual friends Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker, all in celebration of his 46th birthday, according to Page Six.

( With inputs from ANI )

