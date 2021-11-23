Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shines as an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet

Shahid Kapoor has released the trailer of his upcoming film Jersey. The cricket-themed film is a remake of a Telugu National Award winning movie of the same name. The trailer opens with a jobless, former cricketer trying to fulfil his son's dream to buy a jersey. He tries to get his wife to lend some money but she refuses.

He then goes door-to-door, trying to arrange for money but eventually ends up trying to steal money from his wife's wallet. This is Shahid's second cricket-themed film. He had previously starred in the 2009 film Dil Bole Hadippa! The movie also starred Rani Mukerji. The trailer showcases his fall from grace as a promising cricketer

