Jessica Chastain's husband finds her success 'sexy'

Los Angeles, Sep 11 Actress Jessica Chastain's husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo feels it's "sexy" that she earns more than him and she doesn't believe women should be made to feel guilty for their success.

Chastain told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye: "Well my own husband! I wouldn't be with a man who didn't celebrate it. It's a modern thing now with women in the workforce and their earning power, and people valuing us for what we can do. It's very important to be around men who celebrate that."

She will next be seen opposite Oscar Isaac in 'Scenes From a Marriage', a five-part drama series in which her tech boss character Mira earns far more than her academic spouse Jonathan and it explores the dynamic between them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "She doesn't want to emasculate her husband, because she can feel that he's uncomfortable with it, so she allows him to be king of the home. He's always blocking her, in terms of relations with her daughter. Mira mutes herself to make him feel OK."

The series is based on Ingmar Bergman's 1974 movie of the same name and the actress said that it was "super raw" to shoot.

She said: "It's so painful."

The 44-year-old star feels it offers hope for the institution of marriage.

She said: "I found it a love story about pushing against what society says is a relationship; or what love has to look like. I see it as two individuals choosing love for the pure sake of wanting to give it, not because you own someone."

