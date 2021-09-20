Jessica Hobbs takes home Emmy for directing Netflix's 'The Crown'

Award-winning director from New Zealand, Jessica Hobbs has just taken home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series'. Hobbs directed the Season 4 of Netflix's hit show 'The Crown'.

The fourth season of 'The Crown' covered the time span from 1979 to the early 1990s and it included Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles.

Earlier, Peter Morgan also won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series' for Netflix's 'The Crown'. The hit show has gained 11 nominations in this year's awards.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor