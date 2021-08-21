Jesy Nelson had panic attacks before quitting Little Mix

London, Aug 21 British singer Jesy Nelson, who is all set to start her solo singing career with the launch of her single 'Boyz', said on Saturday that she had multiple panic attacks which led to her decision to quit the girl band Little Mix. The band has just celebrated its tenth anniversary.

The singer said that she was in a happy place and eating whatever she wanted during the lockdown. Matters, however, took a turn for the worse when she got to know in October 2020 that she would have to shoot the music video of their track 'Sweet Melody' within two weeks.

"I got in such a state about having to lose weight in two weeks and wear a bikini. I went back to work and was really down about myself," 'The Guardian' newspaper quoted her as saying.

She added: "I did the music video and had a panic attack, and it was pretty mental that day. God, I haven't really spoken about it and I'm getting upset. Sorry."

Jesy decided to quit the band in December last year. Her fellow band members Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall supported her decision. "After the video I just got back in a really dark place and ended up back in hospital," she said. "That was when my mum said, 'No more'."

