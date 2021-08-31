Jharkhand model alleges Mumbai production company drugged her and made porn video

Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra porn film production case seems to have connection in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. In the porn video case, Miss India Universe Pari Paswan, a resident of Dhanbad, has made serious allegations against a production company in Mumbai. Pari has alleged that a production company made her porn video but she is not aware of whose company it is.

Pari, who has been Miss India Universe, said that she is a model and she had gone to Mumbai to search for work, during which this incident happened to her. Pari said- 'I had gone to Mumbai to find work, where I was made to drink cold drinks spiked with intoxicants and my porn video was made. When I came to know about this, I went to the Mumbai Police and lodged a complaint. The matter is going on in Mumbai Police.

In fact, on the complaint of Pari, Katras police station of Dhanbad arrested her husband Neeraj Paswan in case number 205/21 and sent him to jail. Apart from her husband, she has accused her brother-in-law Chandan and mother-in-law Asha Devi of dowry harassment. Model Pari, who hails from Gumla, Jharkhand, won the title of Miss India Universe in 2019. She was married to Neeraj Paswan, a resident of Katras. At present, her husband is in jail on the complaint of Pari on charges of dowry harassment.

After Neeraj went to jail, his elder brother and mother had accused the model of having worked in a porn film in a controversial Mumbai production. She traps innocent people they said. Pari's in-laws allege that she has already ruined the lives of two boys before her husband Neeraj. Neeraj's brother Chandan alleges that she also has a 12-year-old daughter and she has already been married twice.

Priyanka alias Pari Paswan, in a press conference at Laxman Dharamshala located in the Lilori temple complex, rubbished the allegation made by her husband Neeraj Paswan's family members. She said that it is true that the video went viral, but this incident was carried out by some women's group. A complaint has also been lodged against this in the Mumbai police station.

Pari said that there is a gang in Mumbai which makes porn videos and makes it viral by deceiving the girls. I am the victim in that case. After getting information about this, an FIR has been lodged against the gang members in Malwani police station.

