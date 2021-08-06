J&K's Film Policy-2021 launched

Srinagar, Aug 6 In a significant development towards establishing Jammu and Kashmir as the first choice of film shooting destination for filmmakers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched the much-awaited J&K Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with renowned actor Aamir Khan and film maker Rajkumar Hirani, among others at SKICC in Srinagar.

Terming the day as historic for Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt. Governor observed that the J&K government is creating a vibrant film ecosystem to bring back the golden era of filmmaking in J&K, and transform the Union Territory into the most preferred film destination.

"I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to J&K and explore the pristine beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, also avail a host of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, besides world-class facilities offered by the J&K Government," said the Lt. Governor.

The government has set up Single Window Clearance mechanism; prepared Equipment, Location and Talent Directories, besides offering a host of incentives for filmmakers coming to Jammu and Kashmir.

The new policy also aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities for many, he further added.

The Film Policy has been drafted after consultations with the experts and in-depth study of progressive film policies of other states, union territories and aboard. Suggestions of renowned names of the Indian film industry have also been incorporated while formulating the policy. The facility which one gets at other locations in Europe or America, we are committed to providing the same at the locations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt. Governor said.

Sinha noted that the presence of the likes of world-renowned names of the film industry on this occasion would provide a big boost to the new initiative of the government to promote the film-making sector in the union territory.

Sinha said the J&K Film Policy is not just a government document.

It is Jammu and Kashmir regaining its proud legacy of association with the world of cinema, and the long and cherished tradition of film shooting. It is also a reflection of a changing development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and represents the aspirations of the art sector, said the Lt. Governor.

To meet the needs of the film shooting, we have the manpower of more than 1,500 such trained artists which will also provide an opportunity to the local talents to show their skills, he said.

Besides, there are hundreds of unexplored places, which have been left unattended by filmmakers and we are developing those potential places with the requisite facilities and team of the best local artists. The new film policy will also give a fillip to the film tourism sector, thus opening up more employment avenues for the locals, added the Lt. Governor.

As far as the security is concerned, 10,52,000 (10 lakh 52 thousand) tourists coming in July alone itself shows that there is no concern from the security point of view, said the Lt. Governor.

While highlighting some of the key endeavours of the government to add more attraction to the film sector and introducing Jammu and Kashmir's long association with the films to the new generation, the Lt. Governor said that the government has decided to install illuminating signages dedicated to the directors, film actors and crew members at the locations where memorable films have been shot.

The installed signage boards will also have some interesting information related to the film for the attraction for the tourists, he added.

Recalling the era of 60s and 70s, the Lt. Governor noted that there was a time when Jammu and Kashmir, and the Hindi film industry were complementary to each other.

The majestic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir has been captured through the lens and showcased on the silver screen.

Renowned films makers and film personalities like Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Dilip Kumar in the 60s, and later, big names like Yash Chopra, Rahul Rawail, Mani Ratnam, had their deep association with Jammu and Kashmir. The world will once again get to see and experience the same scenario after decades, the Lt. Governor observed.

Aamir Khan also shared his views on the Film Policy and said that the Jammu and Kashmir possesses a huge growth potential in film sector.

Pertinently, the J&K Film Policy-2021 has been worked out to facilitate the overall growth of J&K Film Industry; setting up of Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council; providing hands on access to Website for Talent Pool and all shooting destinations; development of shooting locales, infrastructure for film screening; revival of closed cinema halls; upgradation of existing cinema halls; encouraging setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls; destination marketing for Jammu and Kashmir; organising J&K Film festival; restoration and preservation of J&K Films.

