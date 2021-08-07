Joel Kinnaman releases statement after filing restraining order against woman

Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman, who has starred in the newly released DC film 'The Suicide Squad', recently accused Swedish model, Gabrielle Magnusson of extortion, after having consensual sex in 2018.

According to E! News, documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court state that Kinnaman requested a restraining order against Gabriella Magnusson, who also goes by the name Bella Davis, on Friday.

He alleged that the woman is "threatening to publicize false information about" him, including that he "had sex with her against her will."

Soon after, the actor took to Instagram and shared the reasoning behind his legal move, in a lengthy statement.

Writing to his 1.3 million followers, Kinnaman, in his statement said, "Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me."

He added, "While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional USD 400,000 USD for an apartment and more."

Kinnaman claimed that he and Bella "met up in New York and had consensual sex" in November 2018 and again the following month, "but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work. The next day she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely."

In his Instagram statement, he further alleged that Bella tried to communicate with him in 2019 and 2020 and sent "sexually explicit content".

Kinnaman said he "did not respond" because he was in a relationship. But according to the actor, "Bella continued to try to communicate with me, texting and calling from other people's phones and communication became more and more antagonistic, threatening and frightening over time."

Kinnaman stated that he and Bella had "a lengthy telephone conversation," in "which she knew was being recorded," on July 25 of this year.

He further alleged that Bella "more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual" during the conversation, yet "reiterated her threat to tell the media that it was against her will unless I met her demands. At one point, she stated, 'Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?' She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother, a convicted felon, who pointed a rifle at my manager."

According to him, "her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order."

He concluded his message by insisting, "to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort. More importantly -- this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority."

Back in 2019, Kinnaman made his red carpet debut with model Kelly Gale. They later announced their engagement in January 2020.

They recently attended the Warner Bros. premiere of 'The Suicide Squad' at a Los Angeles theatre on August 2. "@thesuicidesquad red carpet @kellybellyboom," Kinnaman shared on Instagram with the heart emoji and a photo kissing his fiancee.

Previously, Kinnaman was married to Cleo Wattenstrom for two years but they split in late 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor