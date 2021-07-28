Joey Jordison, former drummer of metal band Slipknot dies at 46

Joey Jordison, a founding member of Slipknot, who drummed for the influential metal band in its most popular period and penned many of its best-known songs, died Monday at age 46, his family said. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep,” his family said in a statement. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. "As per rolling stone a statement from Jordison’s family reads “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.” The family intends to hold a private funeral service.

Jordison was a founding member of Slipknot, along with drummer Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray, who formed the band in 1995. Four years later, the trio issued their self-titled first album, which was a commercial hit. The band went on to sell millions of records worldwide, found chart success in the United States, and a Grammy award. Jordison was always seen wearing a white mask with black paint drippings and a crown of thorns when he performed. However, in 2013, Jordison was sacked from the band. He subsequently said that it was due to transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that prevented him from playing. Jordison grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, the eldest of three children, and began playing drums at age 8. He was already a veteran of the city's metal scene when he founded the band that would become Slipknot in 1995, along with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray. The three talked plans and concepts for the band in sessions at the gas station where Jordison worked. They would name the group after one of their early songs. The group would become known for its rousing, epic live shows, with nine members wearing masks and sinister costumes and creating a massive, sweeping sound that, like other metal bands of the era, included elements of hip-hop.

