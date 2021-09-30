John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Attack' to release on Republic Day, 2022

John Abraham took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Attack. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022. Attack, an action thriller inspired by true events, has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor. The film is about a hostage crisis.

It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj. Earlier, John had said that Attack aligned with his vision to make entertaining and high-on-content films. "At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. "Attack was originally announced for an August 2020 release then was pushed to August 13 2021 but was later delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.