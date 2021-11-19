John Abraham snatches fan’s phone for filming him on streets

A video of John Abraham interacting with his fans has surfaced online. The clip shows two fans sitting on a bike and recording the actor, who was walking on the street. He surprised them by grabbing the phone and leaving a sweet message.The actor first greeted them saying, ‘Hi, how are you?’ and then grabbing the phone, John said in the camera, ‘Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there.’ He then handed the phone back to them. Dressed in an all-black outfit, John looked dashing as ever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar. The film also features Nora Fatehi in a special song titled, ‘Kusu Kusu’. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 25 where it will be seen locking horns at the box-office with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.