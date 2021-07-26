John Travolta honours late wife Kelly Preston's last film

Hollywood movie 'Off the Rails', which marks the final film performance of the late Kelly Preston, premiered in the UK and Ireland this past weekend. Her husband, John Travolta fondly remembered her and paid his respects.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Travolta honoured the movie and Preston's work in a message he shared with his followers Friday on Instagram.

Travolta wrote, "Off the Rails is Kelly's last film -- she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work within it. It is available in UK and Ireland theaters starting this Friday July 23rd!"

The movie also features actors Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero, and Judi Dench.

'Off the Rails' narrates the story of a group of women in their 50s recreating a train journey across Europe to fulfil the dying wish of their longtime friend, bringing her daughter along for the ride.Preston died at the age of 57 in July of last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Appearing on the UK talk show 'Loose Women', Phillips said she and Preston became very close while shooting 'Off the Rails' but added that her co-star kept her health issues a secret.

( With inputs from ANI )

