Jonah Hill makes relationship with Sarah Brady Instagram official

American actor Jonah Hill made his relationship with surf instructor Sarah Brady Instagram official.

The 37-year-old star debuted his new romance on social media by sharing a sweet post on Thursday. "grateful for you @sarahhbrady," he captioned a selfie of the pair.

Though this was Brady's first time gracing Hill's Instagram page, he has been making appearances on her handle since early August. "My whole heart," she wrote alongside a series of beach selfies on August 9.

About a week later, she posted a photo of her and Hill, also an avid surfer, in their wetsuits. "Had a beautiful weekend with my person. Grateful for each and every day with you @jonahhill," she captioned it.

In another August post, Hill and Brady wore matching terry cloth outfits.

"Matching sets with my jojo," Brady wrote in the caption, sharing her sweet nickname for the 'Don't Look Up' actor.

According to her website, Brady is a senior undergraduate student at UC San Diego, studying the Anthropology of Climate Change and Human Solutions. In addition to being a surfer, she describes herself as a photographer, activist and anthropologist. Her love of surfing is shared by Hill, who recently opened up to GQ Style about how the sport is part of his "quiet lifestyle".

"I still write and direct and get all my projects in order and stuff. But then I also surf every day," he said last month.

He added, "I make myself surf every day. I don't know if dropping out is kind of the accurate word, but I kind of dropped out a little bit. I still love my creativity and my work. But I definitely live a very quiet lifestyle, where I surf, hang with my dog, hang with my nephews. Just keep it mellow."

Hill's new romance comes nearly a year after People magazine confirmed his split from fiancee Gianna Santos in October 2020. At the time, a source said the breakup, which followed a roughly year-long engagement, was amicable.

The now-exes were first spotted together in August 2018 while taking a walk together in New York City. People magazine confirmed their engagement in October 2019.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Santos and Hill kept their romance out of the spotlight, only rarely being photographed in public.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor