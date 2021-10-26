'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' to stream on Netflix in November

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to come up with a comedy special 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast', which features none other than musicians brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas.

Touted as a celebration of "the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family", 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' will include sketches, songs, games and special guests all meant to tease the brothers about their lives and careers, reported Variety.

Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall will make special appearances in the special. Also, Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson will host the show.

On Tuesday, Nick took to Instagram and shared a teaser video to announce the launch of the show.

"Someone teach @joejonas how this works... The Jonas Brothers Family Roast will be available on @netflix," he captioned the clip.

'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' is scheduled to release on November 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

