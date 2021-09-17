Jonas Brothers release 'Who's in your Head' after Nick's birthday

New York, Sep 17 A day after Nick Jonas' birthday, the Jonas Brothers released the single 'Who's In Your Head'.

The band announced the release of the video on their Instagram page on Friday.

"#WhosInYourHead is out now!! Music video on the way soon," wrote Jonas Brothers.

'Who's In Your Head' is the Jonas Brothers' latest release, an upbeat pop number.

The sibling trio recently premiered the song in front of a live audience on their 'Remember This tour', which wraps October 9 at Virginia Beach's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

'Who's In Your Head' is the fourth release from Nick, Joe, and Kevin this year, following 'Remember This' and 'Leave Before You Love Me', as well as 'Mercy' from the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' original motion picture soundtrack.

The Jonas Brothers gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel television network. The band has released five albums, 'It's About Time', 'Jonas Brothers' 'A Little Bit Longer', 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times', and 'Happiness Begins'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor