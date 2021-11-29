Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR trailer to release on December 3

Ace director SS Rajamouli on Monday announced the release date of the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming magnum opus RRR. “DECEMBER 3rd… RRR Trailer Day…(sic),” he tweeted. Rajamouli has been touring across the country to promote the film, which is due in January next year. The film's post-production work is progressing at several studios across the globe. RRR will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

A fictional story based on the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.The film's release was postponed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The period film, set in the 1920s, boasts an ensemble cast including Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in important roles. Composer MM Keeravani and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar form the technical crew. The film will clash with several other major blockbusters including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi at the box office.



