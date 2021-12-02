Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi donate 25 lakhs each to flood victims in AP

In the wake of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, Tollywood celebrities have come forward to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the flood victims. Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi have donated Rs 25 lakh each. The recent floods in Andhra Pradesh hit places like Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor. There were hundreds of people affected due to the floods. Some of them remain homeless to date, while farmers sustained heavy losses, losing their irrigated lands and crops for the season.

“Pained by the widespread devastation and havoc caused by floods and torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works," Chiranjeevi said, tagging Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM. Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts," Pushpa star Allu Arjun tweeted.Jr NTR also said that he contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF. “Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery," he said. Actor Ram Charan, who will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, also announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakh as well to the CMRF.

