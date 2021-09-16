Judge dismisses one of Marilyn Manson's sexual abuse lawsuits due to expired statute of limitations

American singer and songwriter Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual abuse and physical violence by multiple women, recently had a minor win, after a sexual abuse lawsuit against him was dismissed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations on his accuser's claims.

According to People magazine, court documents obtained by the outlet suggest that a Los Angeles judge dismissed the case after ruling that the 52-year-old rocker's accuser, listed as 'Jane Doe', made claims in her lawsuit that are "not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule" to get around the lapsed statute of limitations period.

The woman had alleged that Manson (born Brian Warner) raped and sexually abused her multiple times during their relationship in 2011, but that she had "repressed" her memories until this February when several women came forward to publicly accuse the singer of sexual and physical abuse.

However, according to court documents, a judge ruled on Tuesday that the woman's complaint "alleges neither when the repression began, such as immediately after the events took place, or outside the limitations period, nor its nature or extent, such as what memories were repressed or the extent to which Plaintiff was prevented from recalling them." The woman has been granted 20 days by the court to refile the lawsuit and address the judge's concerns.

The woman's attorneys Adam Wolf and Tracey Cowan, in a statement to People magazine, said, "Marilyn Manson wants to silence our client about her rape. He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether. The judge thoughtfully analyzed the case law, and rightfully held that her case can go forward, so long as she amends her Complaint to add some additional details."

"We intend to amend with those additional details very shortly, and look forward to the opportunity to make Manson answer for his actions," continued the statement.

As per People magazine, the 'Beautiful People' artist is currently facing three other lawsuits from women who allege to have been sexually abused by him in the past, including his ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and 'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco. At least 15 women have publicly accused Manson of sexual assault, which he has denied.

Manson previously addressed the accusations against him on Instagram, saying that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," calling the women's claims "horrible distortions of reality."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor