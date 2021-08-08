Juhi Chawla congratulates Indian medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

As India bid adieu to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, veteran Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Sunday penned a congratulatory note to all the athletes who made India proud by bringing medals for the nation.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Juhi wrote, "I'm very proud of all our medal winners at the Olympics, their dedication, commitment is a lesson we must tell stories about to our children. All their efforts have borne fruit #Olympics #TokyoOlympics2020."

India gave the best ever performance by bagging 1 Gold, 2 Silvers, and 4 Bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With Neeraj Chopra's gold medal, India bid adieu to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 on Saturday.

Female weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave India its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She took silver in the women's 49 kg category. PV Sindhu bagged a bronze medal in the women's singles event, becoming the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals.

Lovina Borgohain gave the nation its third medal by securing a bronze in boxing. Ravi Dahiya from Haryana secured a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics in Men's 57 kg wrestling.

Speaking about the fifth medal, which was also a historic win for the Indian men's hockey team; the boys secured bronze by beating the German hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. This was a historic moment as the nation won a medal in this sport after 41 years.

Bajrang Punia also won a bronze medal in the 65kg category in wrestling. This was India's 6th medal at Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra created history as he became the first from the country to win gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at Tokyo. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor