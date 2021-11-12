Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 500 trees in Aryan Khan’s name on his birthday

Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter handle to share a sweet birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with a lovely throwback picture from his childhood days. The Yes Boss actress also announced her plans to celebrate the special occasion of Aryan's 24th birthday by pledging to plant 500 trees in the actor’s name.In the photo, a young Aryan is seen posing for the camera with sister Suhana Khan, Juhi's kids Jahnavi, Arjun and others. Along with the photo, she wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Aryan ! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you . trees pledged in your name . Jay, Juhi , Jahnavi , Arjun and all ours.’

Earlier in the day, Aryan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for his weekly appearance as per the order of the Bombay High Court (BHC). Aryan will have to appear at the NCB office in Mumbai every Friday as per his bail conditions. Last month, Aryan was arrested by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case.An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. Aryan was granted bail nearly a month after he stayed in the Arthur Road jail. Juhi stood in as surety for the bail. After Aryan's bail, Juhi had told ANI, “I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody. Ab baccha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now).” She had signed ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the high court.