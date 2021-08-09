Juhi Chawla reacts on allegations of her 5G lawsuit being a 'publicity stunt'

Actor Juhi Chawla has broken her silence over the Supreme Court dismissing her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India in June. Sharing a video, Juhi wrote, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt." The former beauty queen, released a 14-minute long video of herself where she said, "All this while I remained silent because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11-year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can take some time to watch this video," in a statement.

Addressing her case and the fine slapped on her, she shared, "Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heartwarming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes they wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer communities to help me pay the hefty penalty, I had been fined with." The Delhi HC in June, dismissed Chawla's lawsuit against the implementation of 5G technology. In its order, the court said that the plaintiffs had abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh. In her petition, Chawla had claimed that the 5G rollout in India will harm public health, as the radiation that it emits will be “extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people”. The Delhi High Court in July granted a week to the actress and two others to deposit Rs 20 lakh in costs imposed on them for abusing the process of law.On the film front, she was last seen in the film ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which also starred Anil Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja among others.

