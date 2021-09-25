Juhi Chawla recalls nearly getting a 'thappad' from Farah Khan!

Mumbai, Sep 25 Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has recalled memories of times when she along with others on the set would 'nearly get a slap' from choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and how everyone used to be scared of her.

Juhi said this on the sets of 'Zee Comedy Show' where she will feature as a special guest this weekend. Farah plays the role of the 'Laughing Buddha' on the show.

Talking about the same, Juhi said: "I have seen Zee Comedy Show earlier as well and I've seen how Farah very sweetly gives all the comed a Faratedaar Thappa, but when we used to work with her, we would nearly get a 'thappad'."

"At times, she would come on set, and everyone would be working hard and rehearsing, but she might not like what we were doing. So, in front of the whole unit, she would take the mike and scream, 'What rubbish is this? What rubbish are you all doing?' We would be scared and terrified," she added.

Reacting to Juhi's words, Farah commented: "To be fair, they were doing rubbish, 'kuch bhi kar rahe the vo log us din'. But we've done several great songs together and we've had our fair share of fun too. Juhi is one of the most talented actresses and dancers I know, and I've had a great time working with her."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor