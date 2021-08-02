"Just bring some gold" : Shah Rukh Khan on Indian Women’s hockey team’s win at Olympics

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who portrayed the role of coach Kabir Khan in the movie Chak de India, has urged the Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne to bring back the gold for a billion family members. Shah Rukh Khan retweeted Marijne's epic selfie with his players after their historic win over Australia and wrote," Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back.for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Sjoerd Marijne had taken to social media to inform his family that he will be coming home later than expected with India now scheduled to face Argentina at the Oi Hockey Stadium in the semifinals on August 4.India stunned three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia 1-0 at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Monday to enter the Tokyo Olympics women’s hockey semi-finals. Only participating in its third Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team made it to the semi-finals of the Summer Games for the first time. India had finished 12th and last in Rio 2016 and only a round-robin stage was played at Moscow 1980.