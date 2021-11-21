Justin Bieber turns emotional for brother Jaxon

Canadien singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has shown love for his family from time to time and once again decided to tell the world how much he adores his younger brother Jaxon Bieber.

The singer took to his Instagram account and posted a carousel of pictures with his younger brother while telling how much he loves his sibling.

The pictures showed him sleeping with his brother, his selfies with him, him cycling and skateboarding with him and at the beach with him. There was also a picture of him kissing Jaxon.

"I sit here and look at all of these photos and I'm reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I'm honoured to be your big brother." Bieber captioned.

The post was soon flooded with tonnes of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the singer has recently released his album 'Justice', which has some of the most iconic songs like 'Peaches' and 'Hold On'. He has also released other albums this year like 'Freedom and 'JB6'.

( With inputs from ANI )

