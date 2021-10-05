Justin Bieber ventures into cannabis business

Singer Justin Bieber is all set to venture into the cannabis industry.

According to Variety, the 'Baby' hitmaker has partnered with California-based company Palms to release 'PEACHES Pre-rolls' named after his hit song 'Peaches'.

The collaboration aims to "create a brand that destigmatizes recreational cannabis consumption once and for all."

"I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it - especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that felt genuine with them," the publication quoted Justin as a saying.

Bieber has been quite vocal about how drug use contributed to his own mental health challenges. Reportedly, in a YouTube documentary series last year, he revealed that he tried marijuana when he was 12 or 13 and eventually grew to feel dependent on it.

( With inputs from ANI )

