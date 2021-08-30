Kailash Kher on his devotional song as tribute to Lord Krishna

Mumbai, Aug 30 On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami as a beautiful tribute to Lord Krishna, the upcoming show 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' has launched a promo with a song sung by Kailash Kher. It will showcase Lord Krishna's childhood.

Kailash Kher opens up about his association with the upcoming new show 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki'. He revealed: "Lord Krishna has been an inevitable part of my life. My parents used to say that during my childhood, I used to do pranks just the way 'Kanha Ji' used to do. I feel internally connected to Lord Krishna and I have been his devotee from the time I can remember."

He further added about his spiritual inclination and how it inspires his music: "Since I remember anything I only know the spiritual way of life, as I was brought up and studied in a Gurukul, where primarily I worshipped Lord Mahadev and Lord Vishnu, and everyone can connect the rest. I was ready to accept the offer as soon as I got the opportunity because I wanted to be part of a venture where my spirituality meets music. I feel that Lord Krishna himself has chosen me to render this beautiful track around, his childhood, and his teachings, to present to his devotees."

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' is coming soon on Star Bharat.

