Kailash Kher sang at Rishikesh 'Ganga aarti' to make ends meet

Mumbai, Sep 1 'Allah Ke Bande' singer Kailash Kher has had his fair share of struggles before becoming a singing sensation.

The singer threw some light on his share of struggles on the JioSaavn podcast's latest episode.

He shared, "When my business collapsed, I was very tensed. I went to Rishikesh in an ashram where I used to stay in my early days. In the evenings, I used to go to the ghat (shore) where Ganga 'aarti' happens. So, till the time the crowd used to gather for the 'aarti', I used to sing there before the 'aarti' began."

He added, "I used to sing folk songs and the 'sadhus' (saints) there used to dance on my songs. That time I gained confidence that the saints who don't get impressed by anyone and if they are getting impressed by my song. That moment I believed there is something in my songs."

"As much people demotivate or demoralise me, I will keep singing the kind of songs I sing," he said.

The Padma Shri awardee has given music score for numerous movies like 'Sacred Evil', 'Sangini', 'Desi Kattey', among others.

He has also penned lyrics in movies like 'Chandni Chowk To China', 'Dasvidaniya', 'Kaal' and 'Traffic Signal'.

