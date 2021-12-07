Kajal Pisal: Fooling a woman emotionally and physically is a cowardly act

Mumbai , Dec 7 Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in 'Sirf Tum', has talked about her character in the show and how it relates with the serious issues that women face in society.

She says, "My character in the show is very interesting and promising. It has both positive and grey shades and lots of emotions that the audience will also have sympathy towards me. I play Asha, she falls in love with Vikrant Oberoi (Nimai Bali) who is a rich man. Unaware of him being married, I have a child with him."

Kajal also feels such women are later targeted by the society. "Fooling a woman using her emotionally and physically and having a child and not owning responsibility is a very cowardly act. If a man cannot stand for his actions he shouldn't be destroying someone's life for his needs. Life goes on but such trauma stays for life as they are later targeted by the society and even for the child it becomes a threat who suffers someone else's mistake."

Kajal is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others.

