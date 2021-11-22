Kajol celebrates Ajay Devgn’s 30 years in film industry with a unseen picture

On the 30th work anniversary of Ajay Devgn Kajol dropped a throwback photo and said she is proud of him.“Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry . Respect always. Keep on rocking,” she wrote as the caption.

Ajay began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. He then rose to fame with his action roles Jigar (1992), Sangram (1993), Dilwale (1994), and Diljale (1996). He went on to give critically acclaimed performances in Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Deewangee, and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. His last release Tanhaji became one of his highest grossing films. On Sunday, the actor announced his film Thank God.

