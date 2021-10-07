Kajol, Revathy collaborate for film titled 'The Last Hurrah'

Mumbai, Oct 7 Actress-turned-director Revathy and actress Kajol have joined hands for the upcoming film 'The Last Hurrah'.

Inspired by a true story and real characters, 'The Last Hurrah' tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile. The film is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors.

Talking about her first collaboration with Kajol and choosing this story for her, Revathy said: "Sujata's journey in 'The Last Hurrah' is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind.

"Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this 'heartening story'."

Kajol said that when she heard the story of 'The Last Hurrah', she could instantly connect with Sujata and she thought her journey was incredibly inspiring.

"I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths," Kajol added.

Producers Suuraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal shared: "We think it is a coup for us to be able to get these two powerhouses, Revathy and Kajol for 'The Last Hurrah'. With Revathy's nuanced direction and Kajol's outstanding performance, we are sure that this film is going to touch many hearts.".

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'The Last Hurrah' is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.

