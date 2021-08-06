Kajol thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes

Veteran Bollywood actor Kajol, who turned a year older on Thursday, expressed gratitude to her fans and followers for showering her with heartfelt birthday wishes and making her feel loved on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Kajol shared a short clip to give a shoutout to her fans who sent her cakes and heartwarming wishes for her birthday.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Drowned under all the love yesterday...Just surfaced to say a huge big thank u to all u wonderful people."

Kajol, who has been entertaining the audience with her acting since 1992, received birthday wishes from various members of the film fraternity too. While some posted goofy pictures with her, others shared notes for the actor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma are some names among several others, who wished the 'Dilwale Dulhya Le Jayenge' star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the last film in which Kajol was seen was the Netflix released movie 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy'. The film was released on OTT on January 15, 2021, and got great reviews.

Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee. She made her debut in the film 'Bekhudi'. Her most popular films include 'Dilwale Dulha Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and several others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor