Kalvakuntla Kavitha led Telangana Jagruthi creates history as stalwarts collaborate for special Bathukamma song

Music maestro AR Rahman and colossal filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon have come together to create magic for the Bathukamma festival with a new song produced by former Member of Parliament Kalvakuntla Kavitha led Telangana Jagruthi.

Ahead of Bathukamma festivities, MLC Kavitha and Menon launched the Bathukamma song produced by Telangana Jagruthi at the former's residence at 5:15 PM IST, today.

The song shot in the districts of Telangana was released ahead of the first day of Bathukamma. The Bathukamma song has been composed by Rahman, sung by Uthara Unnikrishnan, penned by Mittapalli Surender and choreographed by National Award winner Brinda.

Bathukamma festival is an integral part of Telangana and it identifies with the cultural identity of the people from the state across the globe. MLC Kavitha led Telangana Jagruthi has played a crucial role in cultural integration and towards strengthening the roots of the Telangana Movement.

Since then, Telangana Jagruthi has been an active force that represents the cultural and literary landscapes of Telangana not just in India but also internationally.

This new collaboration between Menon and the Academy award-winning music composer has added to the festive atmosphere of Telangana and has given the women of Telangana, another reason to enjoy the colourful and joyous Bathukamma festival.

AR Rahman took on Twitter to launch the song, he tweeted "Happy Batukamma Festival! A festival of life. A celebration of togetherness. Bringing you a glimpse of the beauty of Bathukamma through "#AllipoolaVennela" along with Telangana Jagruthi"

MLC Kavitha in response tweeted, "The festival of colours, melody and togetherness Bathukamma is here! Here's sharing a glimpse of the special song for Bathukamma by @arrahman @menongautham and a dream team for all my sisters."

The 9-day long Bathukamma festival is all set to begin and be celebrated across Telangana and the world from October 6.

