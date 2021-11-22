Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from the U.S

Superstar Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at a hospital in Chennai. Haasan said that he had a mild cough after he returned from his recent trip to Chicago in the United States. “Please remind yourself that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and be careful,” he tweeted. On the work front, Kamal Haasan launched his clothing brand ‘House of Khaddar’. He also has the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram coming up.

On his birthday the makers of his upcoming film Vikram launched its first glance. Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film. Haasan also shared Vikram first glance on Twitter. He retweeted director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s tweet that read: “A small gift from me to you Kamal Haasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan" and wrote: “Thank you for the love, Lokesh," attaching the link of the new teaser. Vikram is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the stunts have been choreographed by Anbariv.