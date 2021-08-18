Kamal R Khan claims a foreign actress in Bollywood is a spy of Pakistan

KRK (Kamal R Khan) is always in the news for his controversial and hard hitting statements. The self confessed film critic has once again kicked up a storm with one of his controversial tweets. The Desh Drohi star, has now made a surprising disclosure about a Bollywood actress. KRK has said that a foreign actress in Bollywood is a spy from rival country Pakistan. Talking about the spy actress on her official Twitter account, KRK has appealed to the government to take action. KRK wrote in his tweet, ‘A foreign actress in Bollywood is a spy of Pakistan. The Indian government should deport him immediately.’ In this tweet, KRK has also tagged the Ministry of Home Affairs.

KRK is currently involved in a legal battle with superstar Salman Khan. The Sultan star had accused KRK of making defamatory statements, but KRK maintained that the lawsuit is in retaliation to his negative review of Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. KRK in a series of tweets wrote, that he will challenge the Mumbai court's order, which granted temporary relief to Salman Khan. He also said that he will continue to review films, as it is his job. "I have read the court order about #SalmanKhan Vs #KRK defamation case and I have decided to go to High Court against it. The Court didn’t order me to remove those videos which I have posted till now as Salman asked. But court orders me to not review any #Salmankhan film in future." He continued, "I believe that review of the film is my personal opinion and court should not stop me from expressing my personal opinion. Therefore I will go to high court and even Supreme Court to protect my rights. I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films."

