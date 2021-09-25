Kangana hails Nawazuddin for Emmy nomination, calls him 'one of world's best actors

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘one of the best actors in the world’ after he got nominated for an International Emmy Award. Nawazuddin is nominated in the Best Actor category for Serious Men.In her post, the actress went on to call Nawazuddin ‘one of the best actors in the world’. Sharing a picture of him, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world” with an Earth emoji. After his nomination was announced, he took to his handle and expressed his excitement. He wrote, “Wow !!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director #SudhirMishra.

”In his statement, Nawazuddin said, “Working with Sudhir and playing the role of Ayyan Mani in Serious Men was a dream come true for me and the International Emmy nomination is validation of all the hard work we poured into the film. I feel honoured to portray meaningful stories that are being recognised globally - which is now a reality thanks to platforms like Netflix.”Serious Men is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name by director Sudhir Mishra. It is about an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as boy-genius to better his family's situation.Sushmita Sen's Disney Hotstar series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani, has also made it to the final four of the best drama series category. The show is nominated alongside Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran and UK show There She Goes season two.Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy shooting for ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in London.