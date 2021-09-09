Kangana Ranaut calls Smriti Irani 'real life Thalaivii'

Ahead of the release of her much-awaited film 'Thalaivii', actor Kangana Ranaut met several politicians on Thursday for a special screening of the film for prominent ministers in Delhi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with Union Minister Smriti Irani.

"With real life #Thalaivii @smritiiraniofficial," she captioned the photo.

The screening was also attended by other members of parliament including Iranna Kadadi, Sandhya Ray, Arvind Sharma and Ashok Bajpai.

Earlier today, Kangana shared a picture of herself, dressed for the screening in a gorgeous copper saree with gold jhumkas.

"All ready for Parliamentarians and Ministers screening in Delhi .....Rarely we celebrate our politicians and very few films on politics and politicians are made, one such rare film is Thalaivii based on former chief minister of Tamilnadu Dr J Jayalalithaa.... Honoured to be hosting a screening for prominent politicians today," she wrote in the caption.

Touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases this month, Kangana's 'Thalaivii' has set high hopes as the film's trailer managed to fuel the anticipation among audiences.

Post 'Bell Bottom' and 'Chehre', 'Thalaivii' would be the third Bollywood project to get an exclusive theatrical release in India.

The movie marks Kangana's second biopic after the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Helmed by A.L Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu on September 10. It was earlier scheduled to release in April, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor