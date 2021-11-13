Kangana Ranaut celebrates Tejas wrap-up with sister Rangoli amid ongoing controversy

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday night made an appearance at the wrap party of her next Tejas, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala.For the wrap-up party organised by RSVP Films at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, Kangana wore a shimmering bronze ensemble with a thigh-high slit and flaunted her curly tresses. Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel was by her side at the party.

The actor also shared a fun Boomerang video, where she is seen dancing with Rangoli and a friend. Tejas stars Kangana in the role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana is also in news for her controversial comment on India's independence which came just days after the actor was honoured with the Padma Shri. She said that India attained 'real freedom' in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.