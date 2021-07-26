Kangana Ranaut mourns death of her fan in Himachal Pradesh Landslide

Kangana Ranaut mourned the demise of her fan, Dr Deepa Sharma who passed away in a massive landslide in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Taking to Instagram Stories to condole the demise, the actor called it ‘beyond tragic’. Sharing the news of Dr Deepa Sharma’s death in the Himachal landslide, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God!!!”“I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible,” she added.

Kangana offered condolences to Deepa’s loved ones. “My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please,” she wrote. She also urged everyone to refrain from travelling to the mountains right now, warning them of natural disasters.“ Also to all the people who are travelling to mountains in the rains, please know it’s a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction we are messing with mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive.... Please refrain from visiting Himalayas in this season.... Please it’s a request,” she wrote. She also shared a video and wrote, “Mountains aren’t just beautiful and spiritual, they can be brutal and fatal as well.” Deepa Sharma, is quite famous on social media. Ever since she first traveled alone, she has been giving updates on her travels on social media. Shortly before the accident on Sunday, Deepa Sharma shared a photo from her Twitter handle. In this photo, Deepa had said, "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally".PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident



